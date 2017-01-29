Police: Child struck during Chuck E. Cheese fight

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ORANGE - Four people are facing charges Sunday after police in Orange say they got into a fight at a family restaurant and a child was struck.

Police say they arrested Angelica Gonzalez and Jesus Villafane, both of Bridgeport, and Helga Villafane and Samuel Cruz, both of Waterbury.

They say the fight happened at the Chuck E. Cheese on the Boston Post Road on Jan. 21.

Police say the two women were fighting when a child attempted to intervene and was struck, which is when they say all four adults got involved in the altercation.