Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WILTON - A fire at the edge of Wilton kept firefighters busy this morning hauling water to the house set way back from the road.

The chief tells News 12 they were called to 66 Pelham Lane after 4 a.m., and they saw fire coming out of three windows in one bedroom when they arrived.

Officials say the couple was out of the house by the time they got there.

Due to the location of the house, firefighters had to stretch their hoses a long distance from the road.

Westport and Ridgefield fire departments brought in trucks to help as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.