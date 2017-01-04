Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton

A fire at the edge of Wilton kept firefighters busy this morning hauling water to the house set way back from the road. The chief

The chief tells News 12 they were called to 66 Pelham Lane after 4 a.m., and they saw fire coming out of three windows in one bedroom when they arrived.

The chief tells News 12 they were called to 66 Pelham Lane after 4 a.m., and they saw fire coming out of three windows in one bedroom when they arrived. (8:03 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WILTON - A fire at the edge of Wilton kept firefighters busy this morning hauling water to the house set way back from the road.

The chief tells News 12 they were called to 66 Pelham Lane after 4 a.m., and they saw fire coming out of three windows in one bedroom when they arrived.

Officials say the couple was out of the house by the time they got there.

Due to the location of the house, firefighters had to stretch their hoses a long distance from the road. 

Westport and Ridgefield fire departments brought in trucks to help as well. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Authorities have not released the victim's name, but 1 Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash
Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was 2 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week
Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was 3 Missing Bridgeport woman found safe
The chief tells News 12 they were called 4 Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton
Police have arrested the driver they say was 5 Police arrest driver involved in crash

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE