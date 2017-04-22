Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Police say a man and woman from New York stole nearly $30,000 worth of supplies from a Home Depot in Connecticut.

Authorities say Kenneth Mathews and Marissa Ghiazza would walk into a store, grab an item and take it to the return counter with an old receipt.

They were reimbursed with store cards, which they allegedly used to then buy those items.

Police say the pair then took the items to a pawn shop in exchange for cash.

