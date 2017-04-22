News Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say a man and woman from New York stole nearly $30,000 worth of supplies from a Home Depot in Connecticut. (11:41 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 22, 2017 11:29 AM NORWALK - Police say a man and woman from New York stole nearly $30,000 worth of supplies from a Home Depot in Connecticut. Authorities say Kenneth Mathews and Marissa Ghiazza would walk into a store, grab an item and take it to the return counter with an old receipt. They were reimbursed with store cards, which they allegedly used to then buy those items. Police say the pair then took the items to a pawn shop in exchange for cash. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:56 3 Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile 0:26 4 2 men arrested in connection with Stamford home robbery 0:28 5 Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot advertisement | advertise on News 12