Police: Deliveryman shot during Norwalk robbery

NORWALK - Norwalk police are asking for help to find the suspects who shot a deliveryman during a robbery.

The incident happened on Kent Road Saturday night.

Police say the suspects gave a fake address to lure the driver to the area, shot him twice and then stole his car.

Officers advise business owners to help protect their drivers by verifying delivery addresses.

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.

They say the stolen car was a black 2011 Toyota Camry, with New York license plates.

Police believe the incident may be connected to a similar robbery earlier this month on Rolling Lane.