Police: Driver charged with DUI after fiery crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WILTON - Wilton police say a driver has been charged for crashing his car while under the influence.

Police say six officers helped Hunter Stanfield, 26, who was pinned in the driver's seat after crashing on New Canaan Road.

They say they got him out through the rear tailgate seconds before the car went up in flames.