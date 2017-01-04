News Police: Driver charged with DUI after fiery crash Wilton police say a driver has been charged for crashing his car while under the influence. Police say six officers helped Hunter Stanfield, 26, who You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say six officers helped Hunter Stanfield who was pinned in the driver's seat after crashing on New Canaan Road. (8:08 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 4, 2017 8:09 AM WILTON - Wilton police say a driver has been charged for crashing his car while under the influence. Police say six officers helped Hunter Stanfield, 26, who was pinned in the driver's seat after crashing on New Canaan Road. They say they got him out through the rear tailgate seconds before the car went up in flames. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash 2:11 2 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:27 3 Missing Bridgeport woman found safe 0:44 4 Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton 0:30 5 Police arrest driver involved in crash advertisement | advertise on News 12