Police: Driver crashes, flees scene in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a driver crashed into a pole and then fled the scene before officers arrived Saturday morning. (8:46 AM)

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a driver crashed into a pole and then fled the scene before officers arrived Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of a crash at Vine and Coleman streets around 4 a.m.

Police are still searching for the driver involved in the crash.

There is no word yet if the vehicle was stolen. 

