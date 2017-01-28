News Police: Driver crashes, flees scene in Bridgeport Bridgeport police say a driver crashed into a pole and then fled the scene before officers arrived Saturday morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Bridgeport police say a driver crashed into a pole and then fled the scene before officers arrived Saturday morning. (8:46 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 28, 2017 8:03 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a driver crashed into a pole and then fled the scene before officers arrived Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene of a crash at Vine and Coleman streets around 4 a.m. Police are still searching for the driver involved in the crash. There is no word yet if the vehicle was stolen. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:23 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 27 2:18 2 Police: 1 arrested, 1 killed in crash during Norwalk drug bust 1:14 3 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 0:23 4 Police: Driver crashes, flees scene in Bridgeport 1:56 5 Police: Woman tried to kidnap 6-year-old in Freeport advertisement | advertise on News 12