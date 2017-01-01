Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Police say one person was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Stamford.

The crash occurred near Stillwater Avenue and Progress Drive around 5 a.m.

Authorities say the driver appears to have been speeding at the time of the accident.

Police have not released the driver’s name and ask anyone with information to contact them.