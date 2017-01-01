News Police: Driver killed after crashing car into tree in Stamford Police say one person was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Stamford. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say one person was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Stamford. (1/1/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 1, 2017 5:55 PM STAMFORD - Police say one person was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Stamford. The crash occurred near Stillwater Avenue and Progress Drive around 5 a.m. Authorities say the driver appears to have been speeding at the time of the accident. Police have not released the driver’s name and ask anyone with information to contact them. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:52 1 Money Matters: Building up savings 1:05 2 1 dead, at least 4 hurt in I-95 crash in Westport 0:55 3 New restaurant opens for business in Bridgeport 2:27 4 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:39 5 Polar plunge in Westport raises money for charity advertisement | advertise on News 12