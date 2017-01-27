Police: Drug arrests connected to fatal 2015 Christmas shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a 2015 drug-dealing case that led to murder is finally closed this morning.

Investigators tell News 12 that four men are in custody for dealing drugs, and that the case is connected to the shooting death of Luis Colon, 17, on Christmas Eve of 2015.

Police say a drug deal went bad and Colon was an innocent bystander.

News 12 is told Bridgeport police worked with the FBI, ATF and Connecticut State Police to make the arrests.