Police: Drunken Norwalk man attempts to get child from school

New Canaan police say a Norwalk man is due in court today, after he tried to pick his child up from school while he was drunk. (1/12/17)

NORWALK - New Canaan police say a Norwalk man is due in court today, after he tried to pick his child up from school while he was drunk.

Officers say they responded to St. Aloysius School Wednesday afternoon and saw Paul Sayegh trying to back out of a parking space without his child being properly restrained.

They say after they noticed a bottle of alcohol in the car, they performed a field sobriety test, which Sayegh failed.

