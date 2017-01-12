News Police: Drunken Norwalk man attempts to get child from school New Canaan police say a Norwalk man is due in court today, after he tried to pick his child up from school while he was You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. New Canaan police say a Norwalk man is due in court today, after he tried to pick his child up from school while he was drunk. (1/12/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 12, 2017 8:20 AM NORWALK - New Canaan police say a Norwalk man is due in court today, after he tried to pick his child up from school while he was drunk. Officers say they responded to St. Aloysius School Wednesday afternoon and saw Paul Sayegh trying to back out of a parking space without his child being properly restrained. They say after they noticed a bottle of alcohol in the car, they performed a field sobriety test, which Sayegh failed. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:46 3 Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport 0:31 4 Stamford police find loaded handgun during arrest 2:21 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 11 advertisement | advertise on News 12