News Police: Dunkin' Donuts manager charged with sexual assault The manager of a Dunkin' Donuts in Stratford has reportedly been charged with sexually assaulting an employee. (Credit: News 12) January 24, 2017 8:39 AM STRATFORD - The manager of a Dunkin' Donuts in Stratford has reportedly been charged with sexually assaulting an employee. The Connecticut Post reports Maher Mahairi, 52, was charged after police say he groped a female employee. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and was later released on bond. Mahairi reportedly denied the incident.