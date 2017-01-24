Police: Dunkin' Donuts manager charged with sexual assault

The manager of a Dunkin' Donuts in Stratford has reportedly been charged with sexually assaulting an employee.

(Credit: News 12)

STRATFORD - The manager of a Dunkin' Donuts in Stratford has reportedly been charged with sexually assaulting an employee.

The Connecticut Post reports Maher Mahairi, 52, was charged after police say he groped a female employee.

He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and was later released on bond.

Mahairi reportedly denied the incident. 

