Police examine new surveillance video in murder case

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police announced newly obtained surveillance video connected to the slaying of a city man earlier this year.

Immanuel White's slaying was the city's seventh homicide in 2016.

The 22-year-old was killed in the parking lot of an apartment building on Wells Street on Sept. 10. White had survived an April 10 shooting, in which a bullet struck his wrist.

Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says the video contains graphic images of the September shooting. White was walking through the parking lot around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the torso.

Marie Mathew, a neighbor who says she knew the victim, describes White as a hardworking, smart and respectful young man. She says she is grateful that police now have surveillance video, which she hopes will eventually lead to the arrest of the killer.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the incident to call them at 203-576-TIPS.