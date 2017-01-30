Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford

Stamford police say a father and son were arrested for trying to sell drugs in the city.

Stamford police say a father and son were arrested for trying to sell drugs in the city.

Stamford police say a father and son were arrested for trying to sell drugs in the city. (6:01 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Stamford police say a father and son were arrested for trying to sell drugs in the city.

Fifty 30 mg oxycodone pills and four bags of cocaine were found Thursday, police say, worth a total of about $2,000.

Jose Peguero, a 57-year-old from the Bronx, allegedly came to Stamford several times to deal drugs. His 31-year-old son, Hassan Peguero, was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the men were spotted at a Shell gas station on West Avenue, right off I-95.

A number of overdoses in the city are caused by prescription painkillers, police add.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 1 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports
Moore was laid to rest at Oak Lawn 2 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery
Police say they arrested Angelica Gonzalez and Jesus 3 Police: Child struck during Chuck E. Cheese fight
Officials say the scheme led people into investing 4 Police: Wilton man faces charges for allegedly running Ponzi scheme
Teen summit addresses social injustice and other issues 5 Teen summit addresses social injustice issues in community

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE