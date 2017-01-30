Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Stamford police say a father and son were arrested for trying to sell drugs in the city.

Fifty 30 mg oxycodone pills and four bags of cocaine were found Thursday, police say, worth a total of about $2,000.

Jose Peguero, a 57-year-old from the Bronx, allegedly came to Stamford several times to deal drugs. His 31-year-old son, Hassan Peguero, was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the men were spotted at a Shell gas station on West Avenue, right off I-95.

A number of overdoses in the city are caused by prescription painkillers, police add.