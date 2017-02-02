Police: Former Forbes Magazine publisher facing road rage charges

The former publisher of Forbes Magazine is facing road rage charges in Fairfield.

Police say he got into an altercation with a school bus driver, who had children on board.

Updated

For almost a decade, Jim Berrien was the president and publisher of Forbes Magazine.

Police say on Dec. 21, he got into an altercation with a school bus driver. 

That school bus driver was apparently trying to wave Berrien through, according to the driver. 

There was some disagreement about who should go first. 

After that, police say Berrien followed the bus driver and even got into an altercation with him in front of a bunch of parents and students at a school bus stop. 

