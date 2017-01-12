Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Greenwich police say a long-serving town official has been charged with sexual assault.

Police tell News 12 that Christopher von Keyserling, 71, was arrested Wednesday at Greenwich Town Hall. He has served on the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting board since 1985, according to the town clerk.

Police would not provide further details, but von Keyserling's attorney, Phil Russell, says his client was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a workplace setting. He also calls the allegations outrageous.

"Von Keyserling playfully gave a lady who he knew for 30 years a pinch is what the accusation is," Russell says. "And somehow, everybody's wringing their hands and carrying on that this is a crime, and it just isn't."

The selectman's office released a statement saying: "The town has zero tolerance for this alleged behavior. For years we've had training programs in place for all employees and beyond but cannot comment because this is an allegation that will be adjudicated in the court of law."

Von Keyserling was released after posting $2,500 bond. It's currently unclear whether his position as an RTM member will be affected.

Last week, fellow RTM member Christopher Sandys, 46, resigned from his post after being arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.