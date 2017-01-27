Police: Gunshot victim, 3 others arrested in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGPORT - Bridgeport police say they arrested four people on drug and weapons charges after a man was shot early Friday morning.

They say a man was shot in the leg just after midnight at North Avenue and Main Street.

Police arrested shooting victim Shamar Newsome, 30, along with Michael Newsome, 34, Nuesha Shipman, 23, and James Howard, 24.

Investigators showed the boot Shamar Newsome had been wearing, with a hole showing where a bullet had apparently ricocheted. Police tell News 12 that he claimed to have been shot on the dance floor of a nearby nightclub, but the shooting more likely had taken place outside the establishment.

Police say a search of the suspects' car turned up drugs and an illegal handgun. They add that some of the suspects have extensive criminal records.