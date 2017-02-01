Police hope to identify suspect in overnight burglaries

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police say they're searching for a suspect who broke into two local businesses early Wednesday morning.

They tell News 12 that the person gained entry to Star Towing on Jennings Road around 2 a.m. They believe the same suspect broke into Pepe's Pizza 20 minutes later.

Police brought a canine to help track the suspect, but they lost track of him.

Police have a picture of the suspect and hope the public can help recognize the person.