News Police hope to identify suspect in overnight burglaries Fairfield police say they're searching for a suspect who broke into two local businesses early Wednesday morning. Updated February 1, 2017 1:38 PM FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police say they're searching for a suspect who broke into two local businesses early Wednesday morning. They tell News 12 that the person gained entry to Star Towing on Jennings Road around 2 a.m. They believe the same suspect broke into Pepe's Pizza 20 minutes later. Police brought a canine to help track the suspect, but they lost track of him. Police have a picture of the suspect and hope the public can help recognize the person.