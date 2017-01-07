News Police: Gas station robbed in Norwalk Norwalk police say an armed robbery targeted a gas station early Saturday morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police investigate East Ave. robbery (11:11 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 7, 2017 11:10 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police say an armed robbery targeted a gas station early Saturday morning. Officials tell News 12 the robbery happened around 12 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on East Avenue. News 12 is told no one was hurt in the incident. Police say a K-9 unit was brought to the scene to search for suspects but has been unsuccessful. Officials are asking anyone with information to call Norwalk detectives. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:03 1 Connecticut Afternoon Weather 1-7 3:40 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:40 3 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport 1:16 4 Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction 0:31 5 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol' advertisement | advertise on News 12