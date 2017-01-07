Police: Gas station robbed in Norwalk

Norwalk police say an armed robbery targeted a gas station early Saturday morning.

Police investigate East Ave. robbery

Police investigate East Ave. robbery (11:11 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Norwalk police say an armed robbery targeted a gas station early Saturday morning.

Officials tell News 12 the robbery happened around 12 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on East Avenue.

News 12 is told no one was hurt in the incident.

Police say a K-9 unit was brought to the scene to search for suspects but has been unsuccessful.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Norwalk detectives.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 1 Connecticut Afternoon Weather 1-7
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at 3 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport
The defense team for Michael Skakel, a cousin 4 Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction
Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's 5 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol'

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Long Island Crime Stories

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE