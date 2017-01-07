Police: Gas station robbed in Norwalk

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say an armed robbery targeted a gas station early Saturday morning.

Officials tell News 12 the robbery happened around 12 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on East Avenue.

News 12 is told no one was hurt in the incident.

Police say a K-9 unit was brought to the scene to search for suspects but has been unsuccessful.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Norwalk detectives.