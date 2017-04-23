News Police investigate suspicious death in Torrington You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington. (1:58 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 23, 2017 1:42 PM TORRINGTON - Police are investigating a death in Torrington on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call for an unresponsive victim at Cider Mill Crossing just after 4 a.m. They say they are calling the death suspicious. Police have not said if the victim was a man or a woman. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:59 2 Scholar Athlete: Henry Strmecki 2:45 3 Suspect in police chase appears in court 1:14 4 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 2:04 5 Neighborhood Brief for April 23 advertisement | advertise on News 12