Police investigate suspicious death in Torrington

Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington.

Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington.

Updated

TORRINGTON - Police are investigating a death in Torrington on Saturday.

Authorities say they received a call for an unresponsive victim at Cider Mill Crossing just after 4 a.m.

They say they are calling the death suspicious. 

Police have not said if the victim was a man or a woman.
 

