Police investigate untimely death in Torrington

April 23, 2017 11:16 AM TORRINGTON - Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington. Authorities say they received a call for an unresponsive victim at Cider Mill Crossing just after 4 a.m. Saturday. They are not confirming any other information at this time. The State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.