Police investigate untimely death in Torrington

TORRINGTON - Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington.

Authorities say they received a call for an unresponsive victim at Cider Mill Crossing just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

They are not confirming any other information at this time.

The State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.

