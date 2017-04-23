Police investigate untimely death in Torrington

Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington.

Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington. (11:27 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

TORRINGTON - Police are investigating an untimely death in Torrington.

Authorities say they received a call for an unresponsive victim at Cider Mill Crossing just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

They are not confirming any other information at this time.

The State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.
 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Max Antoine, 33, was shot and killed early 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police
2 Scholar Athlete: Henry Strmecki
The state's attorney's office called Jheison Callecastro, 21, 3 Suspect in police chase appears in court
State and local leaders kicked off a city-wide 4 Bridgeport kicks off anti-litter campaign
5 East End: Custer Institute

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE