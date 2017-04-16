Police: LI man dies after falling off boat in Milford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Authorities say a man has died after falling off of a boat into the Long Island Sound in Milford.

It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. off the coast of Silver Sands State Park.

Police say the man, 43-year-old Richard Melucci, a doctor from Mount Sinai, New York, fell off a 25-foot boat into the water.

They say Melucci was with his wife at the time, returning to their home dock in Long Island when the incident happened.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with emergency responders from Stratford, West Haven, and Milford arrived at the scene after his wife called 911.

Officials say his wife attempted to throw him a life ring but was unsuccessful.

Melucci was found after a 55-minute search and was taken to Milford Hospital where he died.

Officials say they don't believe foul play was involved and they are working to understand what led to this deadly accident.