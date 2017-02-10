Police looking for man who assaulted woman in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they're looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman after dragging her off a city bus.

Police say the incident happened near Reservoir Avenue Monday night.

They say the suspect pulled the woman off a bus and dragged her between two houses, where he attacked her.

Police say the victim ran away after kicking the man in the groin and breaking free.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police.