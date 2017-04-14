Police looking for "trash bag thief" in New Jersey

Police looking for "trash bag thief" in New Jersey (4/14/17)

NORWALK - Police in New Jersey are searching for a "trash bag thief."

The suspect was caught on video stealing a register from a store, wearing a trash bag.

The guy is seen busting through the front door with the disguise. He jumps over the counter, grabs the register and tries to climb back over.

Police are still looking for him.

