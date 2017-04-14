News Police looking for "trash bag thief" in New Jersey You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police looking for "trash bag thief" in New Jersey (4/14/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 14, 2017 1:07 PM NORWALK - Police in New Jersey are searching for a "trash bag thief." The suspect was caught on video stealing a register from a store, wearing a trash bag. The guy is seen busting through the front door with the disguise. He jumps over the counter, grabs the register and tries to climb back over. Police are still looking for him. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:16 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 2:03 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 1:09 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze 13:56 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge 1:26 5 Word on the Street: Lent advertisement | advertise on News 12