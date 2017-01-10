News Police: Man arrested after beating up ex-girlfriend's dog Bridgeport police tell News 12 a man is facing a number of charges today after he allegedly punched a dog. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street. (1:19 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 10, 2017 1:06 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police tell News 12 a man is facing a number of charges today after he allegedly punched a dog. Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street. When police got there, they found out he was at his ex-girlfriend's house. Police say she had a restraining order against him. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:09 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:55 3 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting 0:51 4 Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson 0:25 5 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt advertisement | advertise on News 12