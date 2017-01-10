Police: Man arrested after beating up ex-girlfriend's dog

Bridgeport police tell News 12 a man is facing a number of charges today after he allegedly punched a dog.

Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street.

Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police tell News 12 a man is facing a number of charges today after he allegedly punched a dog.

Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street. 

When police got there, they found out he was at his ex-girlfriend's house. 

Police say she had a restraining order against him. 

