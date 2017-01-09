Police: Man attempts to evade police by jumping into lake

West Haven police say a Milford man tried to elude capture by jumping into a lake. They say the man had to be rescued by

Police say they saw James Samperi, 27, hiding near a ladder against Krauszer's early Saturday morning.

Police say they saw James Samperi, 27, hiding near a ladder against Krauszer's early Saturday morning. (8:12 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

WEST HAVEN - West Haven police say a Milford man tried to elude capture by jumping into a lake.

They say the man had to be rescued by firefighters and was then charged with attempted burglary.

Police say they saw James Samperi, 27, hiding near a ladder against Krauszer's early Saturday morning. 

They say they found a bag of tools, including a cutting torch. 

Police say Samperi fled and tried to escape by diving into the water and swimming away. 

Officials say an officer was hurt during the incident and was treated and released.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
Fairfield Notre Dame Lancers are currently undefeated. 2 Team of the Week: Notre Dame Lancers
Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's 3 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol'
An East Haven man has been charged with 4 Orange police: 24-year-old charged with sex assault
CT Evening Weather 5 CT Evening Weather

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE