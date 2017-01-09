Police: Man attempts to evade police by jumping into lake

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WEST HAVEN - West Haven police say a Milford man tried to elude capture by jumping into a lake.

They say the man had to be rescued by firefighters and was then charged with attempted burglary.

Police say they saw James Samperi, 27, hiding near a ladder against Krauszer's early Saturday morning.

They say they found a bag of tools, including a cutting torch.

Police say Samperi fled and tried to escape by diving into the water and swimming away.

Officials say an officer was hurt during the incident and was treated and released.