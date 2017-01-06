Police: Man beat teen, hit officer

Authorities say a man beat up a 14-year-old in Stamford, then attacked an officer as he tried to flee.

Christopher Murray, 29, allegedly attacked the teen after an earlier fight, which he reportedly accused the victim of filming on a phone camera.

Christopher Murray, 29, allegedly attacked the teen after an earlier fight, which he reportedly accused the victim of filming on a phone camera.

Updated

STAMFORD - Authorities say a man beat up a 14-year-old in Stamford, then attacked an officer as he tried to flee.

Christopher Murray, 29, allegedly attacked the teen after an earlier fight, which he reportedly accused the victim of filming on a phone camera.

Two Stamford deputy fire marshals driving nearby say they witnessed Murray hitting the boy near Cove Road and Dale Street Wednesday afternoon. They called police.

Police say when the victim's mother arrived, Murray jumped into her car -- allegedly to steal it -- but she had taken the keys out.

When officers arrived, they say Murray tussled with a police officer before being arrested. 

Stamford police Sgt. Simon Blanc says Murray punched and elbowed the officer before backup arrived to subdue him.

The teen had to get several stitches, police say. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Murray is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

