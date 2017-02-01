Police: Man broke into 2 Fairfield businesses

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police are searching for a suspect who broke into two businesses early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect first broke into Star Towing on Jennings Road around 2 a.m. He allegedly rode up, hid behind cars and tried to break the lower glass pane of a door, which caused about $15,000 in damage.

Investigators say the burglar was inside for 33 seconds before taking off with the cash drawer.

While police were investigating the first break-in, they received a call for another at Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana of Fairfield.

Police were able to track tire marks in the snow and called in K-9s to help search, but the suspect got away.

Investigators say both businesses had cameras and security systems.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police.