Police: Man broke into 2 Fairfield businesses

Fairfield police are searching for a suspect who broke into two businesses. (6:00 PM)
FAIRFIELD - Fairfield police are searching for a suspect who broke into two businesses early Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect first broke into Star Towing on Jennings Road around 2 a.m. He allegedly rode up, hid behind cars and tried to break the lower glass pane of a door, which caused about $15,000 in damage.
Investigators say the burglar was inside for 33 seconds before taking off with the cash drawer.
While police were investigating the first break-in, they received a call for another at Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana of Fairfield.
Police were able to track tire marks in the snow and called in K-9s to help search, but the suspect got away.
Investigators say both businesses had cameras and security systems.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police.