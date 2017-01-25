Police: Man charged after groping young girl in Stamford

Stamford police say a man is facing charges for groping a 12-year-old girl.

Police say 20-year-old Cordero Greaves grabbed the girl's buttocks as she got off the elevator for her apartment floor on Bedford Street.

Police say 20-year-old Cordero Greaves grabbed the girl's buttocks as she got off the elevator for her apartment floor on Bedford Street. (1/25/17)

0 Comments

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a man is facing charges for groping a 12-year-old girl.

They say 20-year-old Cordero Greaves grabbed the girl's buttocks as she got off the elevator for her apartment floor on Bedford Street.

Police say Greaves then grabbed the girl by the arm and told her to be quiet. They say she began to scream and knock on the door as the victim passed the door to her apartment and that Greaves then fled.

Stamford's police chief says the girl was shaken up but did the right thing.

"She's a very articulate 12-year-old girl, smart girl, very courageous," Lt. Diedrich Hohn says. "The good thing is she had the wherewithal to start screaming and banging on the door, which caused alarm and it scared the guy off right away because I think if she didn't do that, we could have had a very different outcome."

Police say Greaves also lives at the same apartment complex as the victim and was later identified by her. They say he is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

A judge Wednesday ordered Greaves to stay away from the complex.

