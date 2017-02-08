Police: Man charged in robbery of Subway restaurant

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SHELTON - Shelton police say a Milford man has been charged in a robbery of a Subway restaurant in Shelton.

In a joint investigation by Milford, Trumbull and Shelton police, James Karpicky was arrested yesterday.

Police say Karpicky wore a ski mask, then struck an object against the back of a female employee to simulate a weapon in early December.

Officials say Karpicky got away in a Mini Cooper with an undisclosed amount of money.

They say he is a suspect in several other Fairfield County incidents.