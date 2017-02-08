Police: Man charged in robbery of Subway restaurant

Shelton police say a Milford man has been charged in a robbery of a Subway restaurant in Shelton.

In a joint investigation by Milford, Trumbull and Shelton police, James Karpicky was arrested yesterday.

In a joint investigation by Milford, Trumbull and Shelton police, James Karpicky was arrested yesterday. (7:55 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

SHELTON - Shelton police say a Milford man has been charged in a robbery of a Subway restaurant in Shelton.

In a joint investigation by Milford, Trumbull and Shelton police, James Karpicky was arrested yesterday. 

Police say Karpicky wore a ski mask, then struck an object against the back of a female employee to simulate a weapon in early December.

Officials say Karpicky got away in a Mini Cooper with an undisclosed amount of money.

They say he is a suspect in several other Fairfield County incidents.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Healthy Heart: High cholesterol
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Gov. Malloy has ordered a travel ban starting 3 Travel ban to start at 9 p.m.
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 7
The incident happened on Iranistan Avenue Monday afternoon. 5 Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE