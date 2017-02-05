Police: Man, child recovering after falling through icy pond

Milford police say a man and a child are recovering after falling through an icy pond on Saturday afternoon. Thee incident occurred on Mondo Pond

(9:52 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MILFORD - Milford police say a man and a child are recovering after falling through an icy pond on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Mondo Pond near John F. Kennedy School.

Police say the man fell into the pond while trying to save the child.

Both victims were taken to hospital for exposure to the frigid water.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Dr. John Robb says he was placed on 1 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation
Police say a red pickup truck was speeding 2 Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Stamford crash
Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a 3 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
VIDEO: Fatal crash 4 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Thousands of people hit the streets in New 5 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE