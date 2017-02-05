Police: Man, child recovering after falling through icy pond

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Milford police say a man and a child are recovering after falling through an icy pond on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Mondo Pond near John F. Kennedy School.

Police say the man fell into the pond while trying to save the child.

Both victims were taken to hospital for exposure to the frigid water.