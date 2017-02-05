News Police: Man, child recovering after falling through icy pond Milford police say a man and a child are recovering after falling through an icy pond on Saturday afternoon. Thee incident occurred on Mondo Pond You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. (9:52 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 5, 2017 9:43 PM MILFORD - Milford police say a man and a child are recovering after falling through an icy pond on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Mondo Pond near John F. Kennedy School. Police say the man fell into the pond while trying to save the child. Both victims were taken to hospital for exposure to the frigid water. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:16 1 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation 2:11 2 Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Stamford crash 2:07 3 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run 4:56 4 VIDEO: Fatal crash 2:09 5 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout advertisement | advertise on News 12