Police: Man connected to multiple crimes arrested for arson

Police say a Stamford man connected to several recent crimes was arrested for setting a stolen car on fire. (6:16 PM)

NORWALK - Police say a Stamford man connected to several recent crimes was arrested Saturday for setting a stolen car on fire.

They say 19-year-old Tyreik Gantt can be seen in video at a Stamford station pouring gas into the back of a red Subaru Forester on Jan. 14 before setting it ablaze.

Police say Gantt was with some other men at the Shell station off Exit 6 on Interstate-95. They provided a picture of the burnt red Subaru they say was found fully engulfed in flames on Oakwood Place.

Gantt allegedly stole the car during an armed carjacking in Bridgeport a week earlier, and it was also apparently used in a violent carjacking in Norwalk in which Gantt and two other men stole a Chinese food deliveryman's car and shot him.

Gantt later crashed that car, a black Toyota Camry, in Bridgeport.

Police believe he could face more charges.

Police say Gantt also appears to be connected to several shootings on Stamford's west side. He was arrested on a weapons charge in September.

