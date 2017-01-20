Police: Man critical after Stamford store shooting

Stamford police say one man is recovering after he was shot inside a store on West Main Street Thursday night.

(1:47 PM)

STAMFORD - Stamford police say one man is recovering after he was shot inside a store on West Main Street Thursday night.

Police say the 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a convenience store around 7 p.m.

Officials say there was another shooting just minutes before on High Street. No one was injured in that shooting, but police believe the two incidents are related.

Police tell News 12 Connecticut they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video as they move forward with the investigation.

