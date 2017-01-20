News Police: Man critical after Stamford store shooting Stamford police say one man is recovering after he was shot inside a store on West Main Street Thursday night. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. (1:47 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 20, 2017 1:37 PM STAMFORD - Stamford police say one man is recovering after he was shot inside a store on West Main Street Thursday night. Police say the 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a convenience store around 7 p.m. Officials say there was another shooting just minutes before on High Street. No one was injured in that shooting, but police believe the two incidents are related. Police tell News 12 Connecticut they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video as they move forward with the investigation. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:09 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 19 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:39 3 Stamford PD: Man shot in Main St. convenience store 2:14 4 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:49 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport advertisement | advertise on News 12