News Police: Man faces charges after shooting alleged car thief Bridgeport police say a man is facing charges for shooting someone he said was trying to steal his wife's car. The incident happened on Dover The incident happened on Dover Street Sunday night. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 17, 2017 7:59 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a man is facing charges for shooting someone he said was trying to steal his wife's car. The incident happened on Dover Street Sunday night. Police say the homeowner, who is a licensed gun owner, shot the suspect in the arm as he ran from the scene. Officials tell News 12 the homeowner was charged because of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. News 12 is also told the suspected car thief was charged with larceny. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:53 1 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases 3:17 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 16 1:08 3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 0:28 4 Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin 0:44 5 Suspect in custody after teen mistakenly shot on New Year's Eve advertisement | advertise on News 12