Police: Man faces charges after shooting alleged car thief

Bridgeport police say a man is facing charges for shooting someone he said was trying to steal his wife's car. The incident happened on Dover

The incident happened on Dover Street Sunday night.

The incident happened on Dover Street Sunday night.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a man is facing charges for shooting someone he said was trying to steal his wife's car.

The incident happened on Dover Street Sunday night. 

Police say the homeowner, who is a licensed gun owner, shot the suspect in the arm as he ran from the scene.

Officials tell News 12 the homeowner was charged because of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News 12 is also told the suspected car thief was charged with larceny.

