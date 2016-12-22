News Police: Man faces charges for inappropriate contact with students Greenwich police say they've charged a 21-year-old man from Norwalk with having inappropriate contact with high school students. Police say they charged Malik Ashley with You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say they charged Malik Ashley with impairing the morals of a child, after they received complaints involving lewd text messages and inappropriate touching. (12/22/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 22, 2016 7:57 AM GREENWICH - Greenwich police say they've charged a 21-year-old man from Norwalk with having inappropriate contact with high school students. Police say they charged Malik Ashley with impairing the morals of a child, after they received complaints involving lewd text messages and inappropriate touching. Police say Ashley also offered the students marijuana. They say they arrested him at the local Chipotle restaurant where he works. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:56 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo 2:16 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment 0:28 3 Motorist gets trapped in car after vehicle veers off road 0:21 4 Woman dies after car accident on Merritt Parkway 1:08 5 3 displaced in Stamford fire advertisement | advertise on News 12