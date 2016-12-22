Police: Man faces charges for inappropriate contact with students

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Greenwich police say they've charged a 21-year-old man from Norwalk with having inappropriate contact with high school students.

Police say they charged Malik Ashley with impairing the morals of a child, after they received complaints involving lewd text messages and inappropriate touching.

Police say Ashley also offered the students marijuana.

They say they arrested him at the local Chipotle restaurant where he works.