Police: Man faces charges for inappropriate contact with students

Police say they charged Malik Ashley with impairing the morals of a child, after they received complaints involving lewd text messages and inappropriate touching. (12/22/16)

Police say Ashley also offered the students marijuana.

They say they arrested him at the local Chipotle restaurant where he works.

