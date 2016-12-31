Police: Man faces DUI charges after driving into Norwalk building

Norwalk police say a driver is facing DUI charges after he drove into a building.

It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 p.m. Friday.

It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 p.m. Friday.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say a driver is facing DUI charges after he drove into a building.

It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 p.m. Friday.

The building was damaged and police say the building inspector is looking to see if it is safe.

 

 

