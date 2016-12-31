News Police: Man faces DUI charges after driving into Norwalk building Norwalk police say a driver is facing DUI charges after he drove into a building. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 p.m. Friday. (12/31/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 31, 2016 9:57 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police say a driver is facing DUI charges after he drove into a building. It happened at 270 East Ave. before 8 p.m. Friday. The building was damaged and police say the building inspector is looking to see if it is safe. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:28 1 1 dead, at least 3 hurt in I-95 crash 0:21 2 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert 2:58 3 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 30 1:10 4 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 0:17 5 Police: Man drives into Norwalk building advertisement | advertise on News 12