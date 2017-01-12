News Police: Man in custody after bank robbery in Bridgeport Bridgeport police say one man is in custody this afternoon following the robbery of the TD Bank Branch on Main Street this morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials say Julio Nelson was caught a short distance from the bank with money tucked into his boots. (1/12/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 12, 2017 12:33 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say one man is in custody this afternoon following the robbery of the TD Bank Branch on Main Street this morning. Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson. Officials say Nelson was caught a short distance from the bank with money tucked into his boots. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:46 3 Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport 0:31 4 Stamford police find loaded handgun during arrest 2:21 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 11 advertisement | advertise on News 12