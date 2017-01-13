Police: Man in custody after intense search

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man wanted for burglary was arrested after an intense search early Thursday morning.

Bridgeport police say they pursued the suspect into Trumbull where he crashed his car into a tree on White Plains Road.

News 12 is told the man then fled from the scene by crossing the Pequonnock River.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody about a mile from where he crashed his vehicle.

Police did not release the name of suspect.