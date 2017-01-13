News Police: Man in custody after intense search A Bridgeport man wanted for burglary was arrested after an intense search early Thursday morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Bridgeport police say they pursued the suspect into Trumbull where he crashed his car into a tree on White Plains Road. (8:11 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 13, 2017 8:19 AM BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man wanted for burglary was arrested after an intense search early Thursday morning. Bridgeport police say they pursued the suspect into Trumbull where he crashed his car into a tree on White Plains Road. News 12 is told the man then fled from the scene by crossing the Pequonnock River. Police say the suspect was taken into custody about a mile from where he crashed his vehicle. Police did not release the name of suspect. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:35 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash 2:22 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go 2:02 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program advertisement | advertise on News 12