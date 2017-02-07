Police: Man in custody after robbery and assault in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a man is in custody this afternoon, facing robbery and assault-on-an-officer charges.

They say Steven Nieves, 31, of Bridgeport, will appear in court today after they say he robbed a grocery store and then attacked an officer.

Officials say just before 9 p.m. yesterday, Nieves entered Mike's Supermarket on Capitol Avenue and demanded money from the clerk. 

They say after Nieves got away with cash from the register, the clerk called 911. 

Police say an officer then caught up with Nieves nearby, but Nieves was not cooperative. 

They say Nieves assaulted the officer, then reached in his back pocket for a handgun. 

Police say he then shot himself in the leg. 

Both the officer and Nieves were treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. 

