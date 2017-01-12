News Police: Man in custody after TD Bank robbery in Bridgeport Bridgeport police say a man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for robbing a TD Bank branch on Main Street. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson. (1/12/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 12, 2017 7:30 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for robbing a TD Bank branch on Main Street. Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson. Officials say Nelson was caught a short distance from the bank with money tucked into his boots. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:35 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash 2:22 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go 2:02 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program advertisement | advertise on News 12