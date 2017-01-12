Police: Man in custody after TD Bank robbery in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for robbing a TD Bank branch on Main Street.

Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson.

Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson. (1/12/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for robbing a TD Bank branch on Main Street.

Police sent News 12 a picture shortly after the arrest of Julio Nelson.

Officials say Nelson was caught a short distance from the bank with money tucked into his boots.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
News 12 is told that food and cooking 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash
Stamford Board of Representatives member J.R. McMullen says 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go
The Safe Rides program allows teens in Greenwich 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE