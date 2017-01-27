News Police: Man injured after shooting in Bridgeport Bridgeport police say one person was shot early this morning near the intersection of Stratford and Connecticut avenues. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (10:24 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 27, 2017 10:27 AM BRIDGPORT - Bridgeport police say one person was shot early this morning near the intersection of Stratford and Connecticut avenues. Police were on the scene early Friday morning at the nearby Walgreen's on Main and North Avenue. They say the male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:14 1 Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash 1:08 2 Weather Kids: Roger Ludlowe Middle School 0:56 3 Stamford police seek man who stole $15K worth of Rolex watches 23:59 4 Our Lives 7/23 1:32 5 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet advertisement | advertise on News 12