Police: Man injured after shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGPORT - Bridgeport police say one person was shot early this morning near the intersection of Stratford and Connecticut avenues.

Police were on the scene early Friday morning at the nearby Walgreen's on Main and North Avenue.

They say the male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter.