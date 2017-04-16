Police: Man shot twice in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police say a Bridgeport man was shot twice in the stomach overnight.

They say the shooting happened at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Helen Street shortly before midnight.

When officers arrived, they rushed the 39-year-old victim to Bridgeport Hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Police say it's not clear who shot the man or what the motive might have been.

Bridgeport Councilwoman Milta Feliciano says it's always scary to hear gunfire in your own neighborhood.

She was at the crime scene and vows to help solve the crime any way she can.

Families of violent crime victims came together in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon for a prayer vigil inspired by that shooting.

Organizers say they decided to come together because it is time for them to stand up to end the gun violence impacting their community.