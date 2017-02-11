Police: Man stabbed at Bridgeport nightclub

BRIDGEPORT - A man is recovering Saturday evening after being stabbed in the face at a popular Bridgeport nightclub overnight, police say.

Police Chief AJ Perez says the victim was attacked in the bathroom of Sazon Y Mambo by two men, one of whom stabbed him in the mouth with a knife.

Police say the club was just closing around 1:30 a.m. when the victim came running out of the bathroom with blood pouring down his face. He was discovered by a relative a short time later.

News 12 is told the 23-year-old victim was driven to Bridgeport Hospital by a family member, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Community activist Wayne Winston says he attends events at the club all the time, and one isolated incident is no reflection on a well-respected business.

Authorities say the reason for the attack is still not clear.