Police: Man vandalized store in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said they are investigating after a man vandalized a store.

They say the incident happened yesterday on Maplewood Avenue at A&G Market.

Employees say an angry customer didn't want to pay for his food, so he took sauces and sprayed them all over the kitchen.

They also say he knocked down racks of snacks.

Police say they did respond, but there is no word whether the suspect has been caught.

Employees say the customer has been there before, and this isn't his first time messing up the place.