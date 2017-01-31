Police: Man who scammed 83-year-old turns himself in

Stamford police say that a man responsible for scamming an 83-year-old man out of nearly a half-million dollars has turned himself in.

NORWALK - Stamford police say that a man responsible for scamming an 83-year-old man out of nearly a half-million dollars has turned himself in.

Police say the victim realized something was amiss in September and went to the authorities.

Dew Darius McCauley, of North Carolina, is accused of heading up the scam. Police say the 44-year-old had other men working under him who told the victim that the money would help people in a West African country.

Police say it was an elaborate scheme that the victim believed after meeting the suspects.

McCauley is also wanted by Connecticut State Police on larceny charges. His bond was set at $500,000.

