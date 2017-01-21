Police: Massachusetts man arrested for violating order of protection

Police say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in Easton for sending harassing text messages to a local woman he was ordered to stay away

Police: Massachusetts man arrested for violating order of protection (11:23 AM)

EASTON - Police say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in Easton for sending harassing text messages to a local woman he was ordered to stay away from.

They say an order of protection was issued against Joseph Uglietto in October in connection with a domestic violence complaint in Hawaii, for which he is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.

News 12 is told Uglietto is free after posting a $150,000 bond.

