Police: Massachusetts man arrested for violating order of protection (11:23 AM)
EASTON - Police say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in Easton for sending harassing text messages to a local woman he was ordered to stay away from.
They say an order of protection was issued against Joseph Uglietto in October in connection with a domestic violence complaint in Hawaii, for which he is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping.
News 12 is told Uglietto is free after posting a $150,000 bond.