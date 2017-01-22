Police: Men robbed Newtown liquor store, set it ablaze

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWTOWN - Newtown police say they are searching for two suspects who robbed a liquor store and then set it on fire.

They say it happened at the Rooster Wines and Liquors Store on South Main Street Saturday night.

Officials say the store owner told them that one man asked for help finding something, then the other man waved a gun and demanded money.

Police say the men took a large amount of cash before fleeing and starting a fire.

News 12 is told officers also found a racial slur and swastikas painted on the rear door of the building.