Police: Milford man tried to record woman in Taco Bell bathroom

BRIDGEPORT - Police say they arrested a Milford man for trying to record a female employee inside a Taco Bell bathroom.

Police say 24-year-old Nathan Kogut set up his phone in the women's bathroom inside the restaurant after it closed Monday night.

Kogut works at the Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue, and police say he tried to hide his phone in paper towels. They say a woman who also works there went into the women's bathroom to clean up and found the phone.

The woman alerted the manager to her findings, and he called police.

Police say Kogut erased the videos, but he was still arrested at the scene. He's charged with voyeurism and breach of peace.