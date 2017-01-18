Police: Norwalk gas station robbed at gunpoint

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Police say an armed robbery at a Norwalk gas station Tuesday night was the fourth in the last two weeks.

Authorities say the two men wearing masks walked into the Cumberland Farms on Main Street and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk was also pistol-whipped.

The two men stole cash and then fled the scene.

Police say the incident is the latest in a string of armed robberies in the city, and officials are looking to see if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.