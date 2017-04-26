Police: Norwalk man in custody after killing girlfriend at mobile home community

Police: Norwalk man in custody after killing girlfriend at mobile home community

Police: Norwalk man in custody after killing girlfriend at mobile home community (12:54 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - A man from Norwalk is in custody after police say he killed his girlfriend.

Paul Bjerke, 59, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, but police tell News 12 Connecticut the charge could be upgraded.

The incident occurred at a mobile home community at 505 Westport Ave.

Police first responded for an assault around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the victim was found dead.

Police have not released the victim's name or how she died, but they say she lived in the trailer with Bjerke. The two were dating.

Neighbors say another man also lived with them.

Police are unaware of any prior calls to the address and are calling the incident a domestic crime.

Bjerke is set to be arraigned this afternoon.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

State police trying to identify both pedestrian, driver 1 Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich
State police trying to identify both pedestrian, driver 2 Police trying to identify pedestrian, driver in deadly I-95 accident
Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday 3 Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford
Police say the suspect went into a Chase 4 Police seek man suspected of robbing Greenwich businesses
Max Antoine, 33, was shot and killed early 5 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE