NORWALK - A man from Norwalk is in custody after police say he killed his girlfriend.

Paul Bjerke, 59, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, but police tell News 12 Connecticut the charge could be upgraded.

The incident occurred at a mobile home community at 505 Westport Ave.

Police first responded for an assault around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the victim was found dead.

Police have not released the victim's name or how she died, but they say she lived in the trailer with Bjerke. The two were dating.

Neighbors say another man also lived with them.

Police are unaware of any prior calls to the address and are calling the incident a domestic crime.

Bjerke is set to be arraigned this afternoon.