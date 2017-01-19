Police: NY man turns himself in after robbing Danbury bank

Danbury police said today they've busted the man who robbed a local bank.

Police say Michael Zemsky, of Brewster, New York, went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon and handed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon. (1/19/17)

Police say Michael Zemsky, of Brewster, New York, went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon and handed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon.

They say 36-year old didn't show a weapon, but he did take off with the cash.

Investigators say Zemsky turned himself in early this morning.

