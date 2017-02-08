Police: Parent in wheelchair used pepper spray in school fight

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police say the parent of a student at Bassick High School in Bridgeport used pepper spray and caused a large melee, leading to the arrests of herself and three students.

The fight broke out around 1 p.m. at the 1181 Fairfield Ave. school.

According to police, 50-year-old Yvonne Young, who is confined to a wheelchair, used pepper spray, hitting several students and staff members. The ensuing fight lasted for several minutes and ended with the arrests of Young and three underage students.

Police say Young had complained to the school's principal about her daughter being bullied.

Investigators say they're examining several different videos that were taken of the incident.

Young was charged with inciting a riot. A judge set her bond at $25,000.